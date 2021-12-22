Yesterday President Biden had a press conference (that he apparently wasn’t supposed to be having) to address the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19. Biden explained that he’s been not trying to control your life, but to save it from the virus he promised to “shut down” if elected.

In an attempt to explain why there isn’t an adequate availability of tests, Biden said everybody was caught off guard by how rapidly omicron spread:

The president who thought it would take months for Afghanistan to implode was caught off guard by the speed the new variant spread? That’s not a shocker. Be that as it may, Biden’s comments about being caught off guard by the speed at which the new variant has spread doesn’t line up with what the CDC director said yesterday:

Biden seems to just say whatever comes to mind and then lets others clean up the mess later.

That’s always the case with this administration.

