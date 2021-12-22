Yesterday President Biden had a press conference (that he apparently wasn’t supposed to be having) to address the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19. Biden explained that he’s been not trying to control your life, but to save it from the virus he promised to “shut down” if elected.

In an attempt to explain why there isn’t an adequate availability of tests, Biden said everybody was caught off guard by how rapidly omicron spread:

Pres. Biden says he's worked to ramp up availability of tests: "I don't think anybody anticipated that this was going to be as rapidly spreading as it did…All of a sudden it was like everybody rushed to the counter." https://t.co/UM47fofugK pic.twitter.com/MccvI7FiKP — ABC News (@ABC) December 21, 2021

The president who thought it would take months for Afghanistan to implode was caught off guard by the speed the new variant spread? That’s not a shocker. Be that as it may, Biden’s comments about being caught off guard by the speed at which the new variant has spread doesn’t line up with what the CDC director said yesterday:

President Biden to @Yamiche hours ago, on why it took so long to ramp up testing: "What happened was the Omicron virus spread even more rapidly than anybody thought." @CDCDirector to @JudyWoodruff just now: "We knew that Omicron had this capacity to increase at this rate." — Ali Rogin (@AliRogin) December 21, 2021

Was the Biden admin. caught off guard by omicron and the COVID testing demand?@CDCDirector to @JudyWoodruff: We've followed the science and been working hard "as we anticipated this because we knew that omicron had this capacity to increase at this rate" https://t.co/KS5DIvofpZ pic.twitter.com/tanBzvw2wK — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 22, 2021

Biden seems to just say whatever comes to mind and then lets others clean up the mess later.

One of these things is not like the other… https://t.co/ymLi9UhdMq — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) December 21, 2021

I mean someone is lying, obviously. https://t.co/1D9d83HqeC — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 22, 2021

That’s always the case with this administration.

#BidenIsAFailure He gave Trump no room for error, when it was truly a new virus. Biden has now had many more deaths, and he had a vaccine from Day 1. He wasn't prepared for the Christmas season, and he didn't even talk about therapeutics. He's simply a catastrophe! https://t.co/siUkBW6Flk — Will Not Comply (@estbom) December 22, 2021

The inconsistent messaging from the Administration is not only awful but damaging to the country. They need to get everyone on the same damn page. https://t.co/VlaDgFAYPr — The Unmasked Knight (@fdknight) December 22, 2021

