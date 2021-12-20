Tomorrow afternoon President Biden is scheduled to deliver an address about how his administration’s handling the coronavirus outbreak that he promised last year to shut down if elected. As evidenced by a recent statement, at least part of Biden’s address will be fear-mongering to convince people to get vaccinated:

New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi wonders who the White House thinks will be convinced by that kind of rhetoric:

White House chief of staff stands by the statement:

Don’t dare mess with the White House’s “winter of death for the unvaccinated” narrative.

And Klain will retweet any “journalist” who helps spread the “winter of death” message.

It’d be hilarious if it weren’t so shameless and pathetic.

