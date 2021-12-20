Tomorrow afternoon President Biden is scheduled to deliver an address about how his administration’s handling the coronavirus outbreak that he promised last year to shut down if elected. As evidenced by a recent statement, at least part of Biden’s address will be fear-mongering to convince people to get vaccinated:

So this — “for the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness & death for yourselves, your families, & the hospitals you may soon overwhelm” — was said by WH COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients on a reporter call w/ Fauci & Walensky.https://t.co/rJ1O6WMRON pic.twitter.com/oje3bJq33T — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 20, 2021

Does this feel like a threat to anyone else? pic.twitter.com/ErrOzbPr3o — That River Gal (@ThatRiverGal) December 20, 2021

White House COVID Response Coordinator tells unvaccinated Americans to be prepared to die: “You're looking at a winter of severe illness and death.” pic.twitter.com/HU5d7WJ9YH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2021

New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi wonders who the White House thinks will be convinced by that kind of rhetoric:

Who is this for? Unvaccinated Americans are not going to be persuaded by messaging like this. https://t.co/he3jvfEgnz pic.twitter.com/ZI365x4hlB — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 20, 2021

White House chief of staff stands by the statement:

The truth is the truth. https://t.co/uUpRA9L13U — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 20, 2021

Don’t dare mess with the White House’s “winter of death for the unvaccinated” narrative.

You are so bad at this https://t.co/fq0yybGXbj — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) December 20, 2021

And Klain will retweet any “journalist” who helps spread the “winter of death” message.

Love that the Biden administration's new favorite move is to set cruel and ineffective policy, get called out on it, and then respond with snark. Really just great governance. I'm sure it will do wonders for the Dems' midterm prospects. https://t.co/t4Winttg7u — (Save the) James R. (Thompson Center) (@Pale_0ntologist) December 20, 2021

Keep doubling down on poor leadership and grotesque messaging. This will surely inflate the lack of any trust whatsoever Americans have in this administration. https://t.co/ptLikPOBje — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) December 20, 2021

Absolutely heinous. This administration is doubling down and blatantly shifting their negligences and failures onto the "unvaccinated" and on top of that, this is extremely poor public health messaging. Blaming and shaming does not work – we know this. https://t.co/lCwGzXIdoj — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) December 20, 2021

My best friends dad just died of covid and was fully vaxxed. To sit here and tell only one group of people they’re the only ones that will go through heartbreak this holiday season is not true and it’s harmful. The govt will just create more people that don’t trust govt. — Jenn lovelace (@callthecorners) December 20, 2021

The Chief of Staff is not even hiding his contempt for the American People. https://t.co/aC9BnTEhIw — John Locke (@jlocke613) December 20, 2021

“The truth is the truth” Says the guy claiming all the unvaccinated will DIE this winter. This administration is the most disgraceful ever witnessed in the United States. Total clown show https://t.co/YyI4BeXbGK — Unconquerable Soul (@InvictusUSA1) December 20, 2021

Ron Klain talking about “truth.” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/EatKeKLTWD — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 20, 2021

It’d be hilarious if it weren’t so shameless and pathetic.

