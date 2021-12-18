As we told you yesterday, President Biden made a cameo appearance at the end of a video featuring the Jonas brothers helping promote booster shots (to what demographic we have no idea):
Dinner plans @POTUS? pic.twitter.com/v1WynwwakI
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 17, 2021
The above video has been vastly improved upon to add a more real-world flair:
— john (@johnhackerla) December 18, 2021
Crushed it!
Internet is undefeated! 🤣 #wegotit https://t.co/EgIBU60GyB
— NavHazard88 (@navhazard88) December 18, 2021
Fact Check: ✅ TRUE https://t.co/hRpxUM9ulW
— Non-Mandated Lord Rupert Everton🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@smarkster) December 18, 2021
