This week President Biden delivered a commencement address at HBCU South Carolina State University. Among the wisdom Biden shared with graduates was to inform them that black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers while white entrepreneurs do. The president also told grads he used to hang out at a black church after mass, and that’s how he honed his desegregation strategy.

In addition, Biden turned the subject to how the U.S. is viewed in the eyes of other nations (especially after 1/6), claiming that 140 heads of state have asked him one particular question: “Is America gonna be alright?”

*random outburst of anger* pic.twitter.com/gynBX5jc6G — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) December 18, 2021

If it’s true that 140 heads of state asked Biden the same question, the leaders of other nations must coordinate talking points more than the White House and U.S. media.

It feels like he’s blaming the audience. Who is he speaking to? — WhiskeyBentRx (@DHStanley2) December 18, 2021

Biden often sounds like he’s yelling at the people he’s talking to.

Narrator: 140 Heads of State did not, in fact, ask Joe Biden this question.

pic.twitter.com/QREEyb66Hq — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 18, 2021

Biden: I've spoken to over 140 heads of state since I've become President. What I would have given to have someone from the audience yell out: NAME 5 OF THEM. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/VLeG2aEook — Gary Summitt (@GarySummitt1) December 18, 2021

Just what you want to hear at your commencement — exile1986 (@exile1986) December 18, 2021

What an inspiring speech for the graduates. *Cue eye roll*

