Early last year, you might recall Joe Biden’s interview with Charlamagne tha God where the then-presidential candidate said “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote Democrat.

VP Kamala Harris was on the same show and made a similar comment after being asked who’s really in charge:

Just as that exchange was starting, a Harris aide entered the chat claiming there were problems with the connection:

As for “don’t start talking like a Republican,” a GOPer would never claim that Joe Manchin is really the person in charge — Ron Klain, maybe, but never Joe Manchin.

Some Dems though think that Harris owned Charlamagne. Here’s a staffer for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

Heh… nice try, but no.

