Early last year, you might recall Joe Biden’s interview with Charlamagne tha God where the then-presidential candidate said “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote Democrat.

VP Kamala Harris was on the same show and made a similar comment after being asked who’s really in charge:

“Don’t start talking like a republican” isn’t gaslighting? pic.twitter.com/uutKb0dDWp — Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) December 18, 2021

They feel empowered saying stuff like “Don’t start talking like a republican” because some of y’all let Biden get away with questioning your Blackness for hesitating to vote for him….. Hate to see it 🧐 — Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) December 18, 2021

Just as that exchange was starting, a Harris aide entered the chat claiming there were problems with the connection:

Harris aide briefly interjects as @cthagod asks @VP to name the “real president … is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?” pic.twitter.com/FRkIyxjRuP — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) December 18, 2021

As for “don’t start talking like a Republican,” a GOPer would never claim that Joe Manchin is really the person in charge — Ron Klain, maybe, but never Joe Manchin.

Her presidency is going to be an unmitigated disaster https://t.co/NE8HvAyuwq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 18, 2021

This is awkward to watch. https://t.co/8mmmuXczf4 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 18, 2021

They expect us not to put pressure on them. She is just gonna make us not vote for them. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — S Three (@s3stillhere) December 18, 2021

She really isn’t good at this https://t.co/N6w0G5FcqV — People’sHistorian (@lunadyana) December 18, 2021

Some Dems though think that Harris owned Charlamagne. Here’s a staffer for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

Whew! @VP ate Charlemagne up! “It’s Joe Biden, and I'm Vice President, and my name is Kamala Harris.” Stop playing with her. pic.twitter.com/DHTriseHRX — Ryan Johnson (@Ryan_Johnson) December 18, 2021

Heh… nice try, but no.

Seriously? That's not how most of us took it and she definitely didn't sound "Presidential". https://t.co/yllrDRiPPe — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 18, 2021

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video