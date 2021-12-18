Early last year, you might recall Joe Biden’s interview with Charlamagne tha God where the then-presidential candidate said “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote Democrat.
VP Kamala Harris was on the same show and made a similar comment after being asked who’s really in charge:
“Don’t start talking like a republican” isn’t gaslighting? pic.twitter.com/uutKb0dDWp
— Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) December 18, 2021
They feel empowered saying stuff like “Don’t start talking like a republican” because some of y’all let Biden get away with questioning your Blackness for hesitating to vote for him…..
Hate to see it 🧐
— Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) December 18, 2021
Just as that exchange was starting, a Harris aide entered the chat claiming there were problems with the connection:
Harris aide briefly interjects as @cthagod asks @VP to name the “real president … is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?” pic.twitter.com/FRkIyxjRuP
— Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) December 18, 2021
As for “don’t start talking like a Republican,” a GOPer would never claim that Joe Manchin is really the person in charge — Ron Klain, maybe, but never Joe Manchin.
Her presidency is going to be an unmitigated disaster https://t.co/NE8HvAyuwq
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 18, 2021
This is awkward to watch. https://t.co/8mmmuXczf4
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 18, 2021
They expect us not to put pressure on them. She is just gonna make us not vote for them. 🤷🏾♂️
— S Three (@s3stillhere) December 18, 2021
She really isn’t good at this https://t.co/N6w0G5FcqV
— People’sHistorian (@lunadyana) December 18, 2021
Some Dems though think that Harris owned Charlamagne. Here’s a staffer for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot:
Whew! @VP ate Charlemagne up!
“It’s Joe Biden, and I'm Vice President, and my name is Kamala Harris.”
Stop playing with her. pic.twitter.com/DHTriseHRX
— Ryan Johnson (@Ryan_Johnson) December 18, 2021
Heh… nice try, but no.
Seriously? That's not how most of us took it and she definitely didn't sound "Presidential". https://t.co/yllrDRiPPe
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 18, 2021
