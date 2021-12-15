As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki held another dizzying spin session with the press corps and made it clear that the Biden administration’s current angle on inflation is to blame it on corporate greed. Psaki again showed how it’s done when denouncing the greed of Big Meat™ instead of acknowledging this administration and the Dems’ roles in making inflation worse:

Jen Psaki blames increases in meat prices on "the greed of meat conglomerates." pic.twitter.com/NlSXwIcUTP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2021

Buck Sexton spotted quite the coincidence with this particular spin:

It’s amazing how this “greed of meat conglomerates” didn’t exist at this level until Joe Biden took office and inflation shot up. Weird coincidence. https://t.co/o6a8ERqA46 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 14, 2021

Ditto for gas prices that are being blamed on Big Oil “greed.”

Same as the price gouging oil companies. Very strange. It's either smoke and mirrors by the administration saying this, or Bidenflation is real and here to stay. https://t.co/vom39FytUC — Thomas Pray (@thomaspray) December 15, 2021

The @POTUS administration Always trying to avoid responsibility and push the blame elsewhere! https://t.co/mQ6RPIKDMr — Recalibrate Body Mind Spirit (@recalibratebms) December 14, 2021

The main scapegoats with this administration for the problems they’ve created are usually either Covid, climate change, or certain Republican governors.

