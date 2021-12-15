As we told you yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki held another dizzying spin session with the press corps and made it clear that the Biden administration’s current angle on inflation is to blame it on corporate greed. Psaki again showed how it’s done when denouncing the greed of Big Meat™ instead of acknowledging this administration and the Dems’ roles in making inflation worse:

Buck Sexton spotted quite the coincidence with this particular spin:

Trending

Ditto for gas prices that are being blamed on Big Oil “greed.”

The main scapegoats with this administration for the problems they’ve created are usually either Covid, climate change, or certain Republican governors.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Buck SextoninflationJen PsakiJoe Bidenmeat prices

Recommended Twitchy Video