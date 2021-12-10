Economic numbers released this morning show that the U.S. inflation rate is the highest it’s been in almost 40 years. In a statement, the Biden White House attributed that to the pandemic and claimed that passing the “Build Back Better” bill and spending a few trillion more dollars would help bring that down.

One NBC News reporter tried to come to Biden’s rescue on the inflation issue this way:

Remember the request the Biden White House made to media outlets? That memo has certainly been received:

As for that chart, people have thoughts:

It’s more clear than ever that when the Biden administration says “jump” the MSM asks “how high?”

