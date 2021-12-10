Economic numbers released this morning show that the U.S. inflation rate is the highest it’s been in almost 40 years. In a statement, the Biden White House attributed that to the pandemic and claimed that passing the “Build Back Better” bill and spending a few trillion more dollars would help bring that down.

One NBC News reporter tried to come to Biden’s rescue on the inflation issue this way:

For the next time someone tells you that US inflation is somehow unique, special or anyone's fault. (via @charliebilello) #CPI pic.twitter.com/RQ89zoIyKU — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) December 10, 2021

Remember the request the Biden White House made to media outlets? That memo has certainly been received:

That White House effort to get the media to do their bidding on the economy really is paying off. https://t.co/2b5MgjAUcG — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 10, 2021

dude you’re doing great work, I hope you get the administration gig you’re gunning for… — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) December 10, 2021

As for that chart, people have thoughts:

I don't think this is proving the point you want it to — Dave Gray (@docgray81) December 10, 2021

That's not the win you think it is. Just saying — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 10, 2021

This chart isn’t showing what you think it is.. https://t.co/nNC36eJtlh — Lexi🇪🇸🇨🇺 (@menendez_lexi) December 10, 2021

Sure we have the worst inflation since the Carter years, but we’re still better than Mexico, Argentina and Brazil! So shut up peasants and enjoy your useless lives! https://t.co/LOwebz55gj — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) December 10, 2021

This chart shows our inflation rate is about 15% higher than the next-worst developed country. Sounds pretty unique to me. — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) December 10, 2021

It's no one's fault, which is why different countries have dramatically different rates as determined by their policy choices Also, the USD is the default world currency, so our inflation is going to spill over into other countries Clown https://t.co/6fBFsWKsre — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) December 10, 2021

US inflation was 1.23% in 2020 under Trump, down 0.6% from 2019. It was falling. Now it's 6.8% after a few months of Biden and his liberal circus. An increase of 560% under Biden so far, and rising fast… 🤡 But don't worry, and definitely don't blame Biden, look at Venezuela! https://t.co/31tp8Iom5n — Tim Acheson ✪ (@timacheson) December 10, 2021

We’ve added like $7 trillion in spending over the past two years. You may not be able to blame one party for it, but you sure as hell can blame someone for it. https://t.co/uhkmqK5mra — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 10, 2021

It’s more clear than ever that when the Biden administration says “jump” the MSM asks “how high?”

