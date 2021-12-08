President Biden and his “climate envoy” John Kerry keep pushing for electric and solar projects, saying it’ll help bring down the temperature.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz now explains what they’re not telling you, and for good reason:

Trending

John Kerry has recently said that the issue of slave labor in China is used to make solar panels is “not my lane.” The Biden administration has, however, announced a “diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Games in China in February.

They really don’t want people to know that “green” energy isn’t really that green.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chinaelectric carsGreen New DealJoe BidenJohn KerrySen. Ted Cruzsolar panelsUyghur genocide

Recommended Twitchy Video