President Biden and his “climate envoy” John Kerry keep pushing for electric and solar projects, saying it’ll help bring down the temperature.

Accelerating solar energy deployment globally is critical to keeping a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within reach. The U.S. is pleased to join the @isolaralliance at #COP26. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi and @byadavbjp for championing this important endeavor. — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) November 10, 2021

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz now explains what they’re not telling you, and for good reason:

Joe Biden & John Kerry want to turn a blind eye to genocide by the CCP so they can pursue their radical green agenda. They're obsessed with importing electric vehicles & solar panels from China, which are made with slave labor. We must ban importing these products from China. pic.twitter.com/TPRf7aT6aF — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 8, 2021

John Kerry has recently said that the issue of slave labor in China is used to make solar panels is “not my lane.” The Biden administration has, however, announced a “diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Games in China in February.

Seems Biden and Democrats want to turn a "blind eye" to a great many cases of abuse. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/Y8lZj4cM4y pic.twitter.com/7sLuaGkeuo — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) December 8, 2021

They really don’t want people to know that “green” energy isn’t really that green.

