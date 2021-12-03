Last year when he was running against then President Trump, Joe Biden promised that if elected he would “shut down” the virus:

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

As evidenced by today’s response to Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Biden’s promise has taken a big pivot:

BIDEN: “We've gotta beat [the virus] back before we shut it down. This is gonna take time. pic.twitter.com/wEIYKppO5V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021

Try not to get run over during that backpedal!

🚨🚨 Doocy asks Biden: "Are you no longer going to shut the virus down?" Biden: "We've gotta beat it back before we shut it down…We've gotta shut it down worldwide." If that's not moving the goalposts, I don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/tvo7ZivdWx — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 3, 2021

So, if you’re keeping score at home…

to recap… Biden administration strategy on COVID-19: 1) Beat it back.

2) Shut it down. https://t.co/SiJ8FIktR8 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 3, 2021

This administration’s spin on what was obviously a ridiculous promise has been something to behold.

I don't remember Biden saying it would take time during the 2020 election. Nor did he claim our success in shutting it down was contingent on the rest of the world. — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 3, 2021

Biden really hopes nobody remembers his original promises, but we do.

Beat Back Better. — Dick Larkin (@dicklarkin1477) December 3, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video