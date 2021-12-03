Last year when he was running against then President Trump, Joe Biden promised that if elected he would “shut down” the virus:

As evidenced by today’s response to Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Biden’s promise has taken a big pivot:

Try not to get run over during that backpedal!

So, if you’re keeping score at home…

This administration’s spin on what was obviously a ridiculous promise has been something to behold.

Biden really hopes nobody remembers his original promises, but we do.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenPeter Doocy

