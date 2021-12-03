Last year when he was running against then President Trump, Joe Biden promised that if elected he would “shut down” the virus:
We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control.
I do.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020
I'm not going to shut down the country.
I'm not going to shut down the economy.
I'm going to shut down the virus.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020
As evidenced by today’s response to Fox News’ Peter Doocy, Biden’s promise has taken a big pivot:
BIDEN: “We've gotta beat [the virus] back before we shut it down. This is gonna take time. pic.twitter.com/wEIYKppO5V
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021
Try not to get run over during that backpedal!
🚨🚨 Doocy asks Biden: "Are you no longer going to shut the virus down?"
Biden: "We've gotta beat it back before we shut it down…We've gotta shut it down worldwide."
If that's not moving the goalposts, I don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/tvo7ZivdWx
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 3, 2021
So, if you’re keeping score at home…
to recap… Biden administration strategy on COVID-19:
1) Beat it back.
2) Shut it down. https://t.co/SiJ8FIktR8
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 3, 2021
This administration’s spin on what was obviously a ridiculous promise has been something to behold.
I don't remember Biden saying it would take time during the 2020 election. Nor did he claim our success in shutting it down was contingent on the rest of the world.
— AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 3, 2021
Biden really hopes nobody remembers his original promises, but we do.
Beat Back Better.
— Dick Larkin (@dicklarkin1477) December 3, 2021
— Sunny Days🇺🇸Deplorable Hoosier (@SmellyCat2Sunny) December 3, 2021