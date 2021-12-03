Yesterday the DCCC tweeted out a graph showing how much gas prices have gone down since President Biden’s decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Reserve, and it’s something else — try not to laugh:

That’s the most desperate and pitiful pat on the back ever attempted.

During Biden’s remarks today after the release of another jobs report with “unexpectedly” bad news, the White House obviously thought it would be a good idea to keep the gaslighting going:

Joe Biden is now touting lowering oil and gas prices "significantly." pic.twitter.com/K1IcJro1qc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021

Biden: “I’ve used every tool available to address price increases and it’s beginning to work. Take gasoline and gas prices. Last week I announced the largest ever release from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve to increase the supply of oil and help bring down prices.” pic.twitter.com/4Y5iWS6jJz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 3, 2021

Biden’s going to use “every tool available”? That’s a laugh:

So the Keystone pipeline has be greenlighted? https://t.co/X6WOYjrlxy — State Line Crosser Dennis (LGB) (@Buzzsaws1990) December 3, 2021

Has he approved Keystone? https://t.co/F2uiUqKgcE — Jim Horton (@jimbohorton) December 3, 2021

In actuality, this administration has used “every tool available” to make gas more expensive.

That chart was such an embarrassment for the Dems (but they don’t seem to realize it).

Bad news- we cut four of your fingers off. Good news- we’re sewing back two. — Steve (@JNadaneo) December 3, 2021

Plugs policies create #BidenFlation & price increases in energy. He is trying to cover his ass before 2022 elections. #LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/RGPX8QQPSU — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) December 3, 2021

Biden’s just going to keep blurting out falsehoods and hope everybody believes him over their lying eyes. Bold strategy.

