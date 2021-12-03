Yesterday the DCCC tweeted out a graph showing how much gas prices have gone down since President Biden’s decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Reserve, and it’s something else — try not to laugh:

That’s the most desperate and pitiful pat on the back ever attempted.

During Biden’s remarks today after the release of another jobs report with “unexpectedly” bad news, the White House obviously thought it would be a good idea to keep the gaslighting going:

Trending

Biden’s going to use “every tool available”? That’s a laugh:

In actuality, this administration has used “every tool available” to make gas more expensive.

That chart was such an embarrassment for the Dems (but they don’t seem to realize it).

Biden’s just going to keep blurting out falsehoods and hope everybody believes him over their lying eyes. Bold strategy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fossil fuelsgas pricesJoe BidenKeystone Pipeline

Recommended Twitchy Video