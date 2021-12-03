In Washington, DC, there’s a Democrat in the White House and the Dems also control the House and Senate. With that in mind, President Biden assigned blame today for who is “running up costs for American families”:

Imagine running up higher costs for American families just to score a few political points. But that’s what Republicans are doing. pic.twitter.com/vIc8COfsPL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 3, 2021

Yeah, just imagine. That’s a weapons-grade level of projection right there!

which branch of congress do republicans control? who's the republican in the white house? https://t.co/ygPiX777cP — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 3, 2021

The Biden administration proves on a daily basis that they really hope everybody’s stupid.

Um…that’s what YOU are doing. — #Dizzology (@TaIkMMA_) December 3, 2021

Only you, Mr. President, think the answer to inflation is to more government spending. — James G (@dajamTX) December 3, 2021

What a joke. They’re a one trick pony. Blame the other side for everything while continuing to screw us over with policies meant to like their pockets and take more power. https://t.co/YYKetgSf0x — Zeke (@Ezekiel_Speaks) December 3, 2021

I see blaming the corporations hasn't moved the poll numbers. So now we're on to blaming the party out of power. https://t.co/j9dXpePx9N pic.twitter.com/eZCz9kIumR — It's all ball bearings nowadays! (@7th_FetzerValve) December 3, 2021

Just like they’re blaming oil companies for the rise in gas prices and “greedy corporations” for inflation.

