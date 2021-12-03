In Washington, DC, there’s a Democrat in the White House and the Dems also control the House and Senate. With that in mind, President Biden assigned blame today for who is “running up costs for American families”:

Yeah, just imagine. That’s a weapons-grade level of projection right there!

The Biden administration proves on a daily basis that they really hope everybody’s stupid.

Just like they’re blaming oil companies for the rise in gas prices and “greedy corporations” for inflation.

***

