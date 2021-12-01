At a pair of White House briefings today, Fox News’ Peter Doocy offered challenges to both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Jen Psaki. As for others in the press corps, some were given an opportunity to sing a line from “Happy Birthday” to Jen Psaki:
WH reporters start singing Happy Birthday to Jen Psaki during the briefing pic.twitter.com/YhuuRpcr1Z
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 1, 2021
With the exception of Doocy and occasionally a couple other reporters, Psaki rarely faces many tough questions from the White House press corps. But at least she got some birthday love today.
Biased media? What biased media? https://t.co/n5KJmWfWov
— 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) December 1, 2021
Cringe
— Bimmy Badebayo (@BimmyBadebayo) December 1, 2021
They don't even try to hide it anymore. https://t.co/y0Xn9IlZuo
— Girthman I Am 🇦🇺 (@ImGirthman) December 1, 2021
While they wear their masks that she and her boss don't wear and they swallow her condescending, hollow spin like good little members of the state media. https://t.co/dp4SZTZ2Hx
— Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) December 1, 2021
Brave journos!
Speaking truth to power! https://t.co/YGeurY3ZJT
— Gerakos II (@Gerakos_return) December 1, 2021
but did they have to do it in the Marilyn Monroe voice https://t.co/h7Z2vqQ5rR
— Perpetuities (@perpetuities) December 1, 2021
Trending
Some reporters might be kicking themselves for not thinking of that.