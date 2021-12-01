Yesterday, the L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James tested positive for Covid-19, which means he might have to sit out some upcoming games:

Today, James tweeted something that people are trying to figure out:

We’ll start with Clay Travis’ take on that tweet:

There are other interpretations:

Stay tuned!

Tags: Clay TraviscoronavirusCOVID-19lebron james

