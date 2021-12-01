Yesterday, the L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James tested positive for Covid-19, which means he might have to sit out some upcoming games:

JUST IN – Fully vaccinated NBA player LeBron James tests positive for #COVID19. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 1, 2021

The positive results came hours before the Los Angeles Lakers were set to face the Sacramento Kings. He will have to quarantine away from the team for 10 days or until he can submit two negative COVID-19 tests.https://t.co/ul1jZNktCs — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 1, 2021

Today, James tweeted something that people are trying to figure out:

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

We’ll start with Clay Travis’ take on that tweet:

LeBron coming out as a covid vaccine skeptic and he and I becoming buddies because of this is the plot twist the Internet needs. https://t.co/MzQ4MtrmUc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 1, 2021

There are other interpretations:

TAKE THE RED PILL 😂 https://t.co/Q150mNDSEj — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) December 1, 2021

Lebron realizing the vaccines don’t actually work. https://t.co/nC052OysOg — Tired Slav (@TheTiredSlav) December 1, 2021

That you tested positive? You questioning the results now? 🤔 https://t.co/8ovsqwdu3E — Took 3 💍 from your King 👑 (@DubMnE) December 1, 2021

Wow u just noticing.. Kyrie been telling y’all tighten up https://t.co/u6S0jQk3Cz — Free 🌞 (@FREEtribe93) December 1, 2021

Uh oh. Looks like someone talked to Joe Rogan. https://t.co/YfznUrIL8H — Blocked By Uncle Dave (@JustANormy) December 1, 2021

Now this could get interesting. Or he could just delete this tweet within an hour. https://t.co/oYES6wNgkr — Pat Jablonski (@PatJablonski) December 1, 2021

Stay tuned!

Recommended Twitchy Video