Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist officially became a Democrat in late 2012, and with that any hopes of ever sharing an effective meme was lost. Here’s Crist’s tweeted offering that’s supposed to be a slam on Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Wow, that’s… something else.

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw found some flaws:

Crist’s meme doesn’t say what he hopes it does:

LOL.

A few more memes like that should help put him easily over the top in the Florida governor’s race — and by “him” we mean Ron DeSantis.

