Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist officially became a Democrat in late 2012, and with that any hopes of ever sharing an effective meme was lost. Here’s Crist’s tweeted offering that’s supposed to be a slam on Gov. Ron DeSantis:
A brighter future in 2022! pic.twitter.com/6evA2cPSoX
— Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) November 29, 2021
Wow, that’s… something else.
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw found some flaws:
Where are the mountains in Florida, though?
And why are Democrats so bad at memes? https://t.co/zVJRgxXZ5u
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 29, 2021
Which mountains are those?
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 29, 2021
Crist’s meme doesn’t say what he hopes it does:
"If I am elected governor, Floridians will move to Wyoming" – @CharlieCrist
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 29, 2021
LOL.
Yes, Florida is well known for its beautiful mountains.
— Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) November 29, 2021
Just curious, where are the mountains in Florida?
— GeorgeW (@gwilliagh) November 29, 2021
Omg! There are trains on mountains in FLORIDA? https://t.co/Wqer6UfRj1
— Chelle (@FL_Chelle) November 29, 2021
This looks more like California, the state that will be giving Crist most of his donations. https://t.co/ja42bpTA4y
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 29, 2021
Pure Comedy Gold https://t.co/jVVGv9ZWA2
— Patriotic Mom for MAGA (@arealpatriot123) November 29, 2021
Florida has mountains? The left seriously can not meme. This is pathetic. https://t.co/l2aUQgZ5yC
— Grouchy Old Lady Prounouns: Eff/Off/Commies (@ArmyOfBreitbart) November 29, 2021
A few more memes like that should help put him easily over the top in the Florida governor’s race — and by “him” we mean Ron DeSantis.