Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist officially became a Democrat in late 2012, and with that any hopes of ever sharing an effective meme was lost. Here’s Crist’s tweeted offering that’s supposed to be a slam on Gov. Ron DeSantis:

A brighter future in 2022! pic.twitter.com/6evA2cPSoX — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) November 29, 2021

Wow, that’s… something else.

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw found some flaws:

Where are the mountains in Florida, though? And why are Democrats so bad at memes? https://t.co/zVJRgxXZ5u — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 29, 2021

Which mountains are those? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 29, 2021

Crist’s meme doesn’t say what he hopes it does:

"If I am elected governor, Floridians will move to Wyoming" – @CharlieCrist — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 29, 2021

LOL.

Yes, Florida is well known for its beautiful mountains. — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) November 29, 2021

Just curious, where are the mountains in Florida? — GeorgeW (@gwilliagh) November 29, 2021

Omg! There are trains on mountains in FLORIDA? https://t.co/Wqer6UfRj1 — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) November 29, 2021

This looks more like California, the state that will be giving Crist most of his donations. https://t.co/ja42bpTA4y — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 29, 2021

Pure Comedy Gold https://t.co/jVVGv9ZWA2 — Patriotic Mom for MAGA (@arealpatriot123) November 29, 2021

Florida has mountains? The left seriously can not meme. This is pathetic. https://t.co/l2aUQgZ5yC — Grouchy Old Lady Prounouns: Eff/Off/Commies (@ArmyOfBreitbart) November 29, 2021

A few more memes like that should help put him easily over the top in the Florida governor’s race — and by “him” we mean Ron DeSantis.

Recommended Twitchy Video