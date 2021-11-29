Christmas decorations are going up at the White House, and one such display includes a gingerbread city:

The White House Gingerbread House! This year’s includes buildings honoring front line workers pic.twitter.com/8da2a4Uhvu — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 29, 2021

Is that a gas station? Yep:

Feels like a subtle troll from the White House to include a gas station and grocery store in their Christmas decorations. https://t.co/ooE5o0LJSL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 29, 2021

And the WH put a GAS STATION in its Christmas decorations. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0rtO3q2nxd — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 29, 2021

And for some reason the White House didn’t put a price on the pumps.

How much was a gallon of gas at the gingerbread gas station? — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) November 29, 2021

Good question. There did not appear to be a price on it pic.twitter.com/RsPJhoFGlH — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 29, 2021

Perhaps a visitor to the WH can put a price on the pump, along with one of those Biden “I did that” stickers.

Other details are missing from the gingerbread city as well:

*Except for the front line workers forced out of their livelihoods by Gingerbread POTUS and Gingerbread OSHA … https://t.co/HPwBqPbDN4 — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) November 29, 2021

So nice he honors so many people that he put on unemployment for Christmas https://t.co/tKbn9y7N0O — Tammie McDonald..My body, my choice (@TammieMcDonal17) November 29, 2021

Where is the ginger bread house for the front line workers Biden forced out of their jobs with his absurd vaccine mandate???? https://t.co/ZjDtR2o9KY — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 29, 2021

If the democrats make a gingerbread house honoring you, you can just forget all of their policies that have targeted you the last couple of years. Yum. https://t.co/PQBGnVffLY — Josh, male, wearing mesh tank and denim jorts (@joshiegoesboom) November 29, 2021

