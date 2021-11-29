Christmas decorations are going up at the White House, and one such display includes a gingerbread city:

Is that a gas station? Yep:

And for some reason the White House didn’t put a price on the pumps.

Perhaps a visitor to the WH can put a price on the pump, along with one of those Biden “I did that” stickers.

Other details are missing from the gingerbread city as well:

