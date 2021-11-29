President Biden made some remarks today about the “omicron variant” of Covid-19. Biden tripped all over himself while saying that people should wear masks indoors while around others (unless they’re in a small store on Nantucket or certain other places).

Joining Biden was Dr. Anthony Fauci, who made this assurance to those watching:

Fauci: "We already have in place, when people come into the United States, they have to be tested before they get on, and they have to show vaccination documentation." — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) November 29, 2021

Is that so? Katie Pavlich and others called BS on Fauci’s blanket statement:

Fauci reminds everyone people who come into the U.S. are subject to testing. He failed to mention 2 million illegal aliens were subjected to nothing when they entered the country this year. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 29, 2021

It’s a good thing for Fauci that he only goes on news programs with hosts who never challenge any claims he makes.

Fauci just lied AGAIN to the American people: he claimed that everyone coming to the US is tested for Covid19. That’s a bold faced lie. The southern border is wide open. #Moronic — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 29, 2021

But of course Fauci says questioning anything he says is to be a “science denier.”

Well if you come in legally they require a test.🙄 — Jodi #LetsGoBrandon (@APLMom) November 29, 2021

Mr Fauci is saying that anyone coming into the US are being tested.

He knows that the illegals coming across the southern boarder are being tested nor are they getting vaccinations.

How can stand in front of his fellow Americans and tell that lie? https://t.co/h5xIyFbHcC — Larry (@camotrader2) November 29, 2021

Dr. Fauci starts off by saying when people come into the United States they need to be tested for…. Except for the southern border. They are so phony. — Monique (@nickisuz) November 29, 2021

Apparently only matters if you arrive by plane, not by foot. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) November 29, 2021

Covid must know the difference!

