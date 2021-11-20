After a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts yesterday, President Biden initially said that he stood by the verdicts and that “the jury system works.” The White House later issued a fresh statement obviously intended to soften the criticism from the Left that Biden’s initial comments generated.

As for VP Kamala Harris — who was temporarily the president yesterday while Biden underwent a colonoscopy — she had this to say:

.@VP Harris: "The verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know, I spent a majority of my career working to make the justice system more equitable, and clearly there is a lot more work to do." pic.twitter.com/GTl72a2Ddc — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2021

At least she didn’t laugh during that statement.

The Progressive ideology trumps the rule of law. https://t.co/nz0oWBIXpn — Mike (@Doranimated) November 20, 2021

How about respecting the jury system and the rule of law. This is how a free society works. https://t.co/uerZyF5I27 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) November 20, 2021

Also, Harris obviously put her self-awareness aside once again:

Tulsi calling out Kamala’s woeful record of incarcerating innocent people & burying evidence that could exonerate them. pic.twitter.com/SFcTUW1SNt https://t.co/ecVfB2SN9G — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 20, 2021

Lol she locked up kids for truancy. Get outta here with this nonsense — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 19, 2021

Whatever "equity" is supposed to mean in the justice system… after her work in California, Kamala Harris is THE LAST PERSON who should be speaking about it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 19, 2021

You’d think the justice system should be based on the rule of law and not “equity,” but apparently Harris and others believe otherwise.

