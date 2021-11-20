After a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts yesterday, President Biden initially said that he stood by the verdicts and that “the jury system works.” The White House later issued a fresh statement obviously intended to soften the criticism from the Left that Biden’s initial comments generated.

As for VP Kamala Harris — who was temporarily the president yesterday while Biden underwent a colonoscopy — she had this to say:

At least she didn’t laugh during that statement.

Also, Harris obviously put her self-awareness aside once again:

You’d think the justice system should be based on the rule of law and not “equity,” but apparently Harris and others believe otherwise.

