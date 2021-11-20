“Innocent until proven guilty” obviously doesn’t apply when it comes to GoFundMe’s policy in regards to attempts to use their service to raise defense funds for Kyle Rittenhouse. Now that he’s been acquitted, GoFundMe has clarified their policies:

GoFundMe turned off the replies for that one because they knew what it would bring.

Buck Sexton and others aren’t buying it:

GoFundMe’s policy seems a bit selective:

