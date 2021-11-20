“Innocent until proven guilty” obviously doesn’t apply when it comes to GoFundMe’s policy in regards to attempts to use their service to raise defense funds for Kyle Rittenhouse. Now that he’s been acquitted, GoFundMe has clarified their policies:

GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit raising money for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime. In light of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, we want to clarify when and why we have removed certain fundraisers in the past: https://t.co/aTpFpgEE8s — GoFundMe (@gofundme) November 19, 2021

GoFundMe turned off the replies for that one because they knew what it would bring.

Buck Sexton and others aren’t buying it:

These digital commies are a disgrace, and deserve all the scorn heaped on them for trying to help destroy an innocent man by stacking the deck against him https://t.co/GmPmowVCk5 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 20, 2021

Lol they shut off replies. NOBODY believes you @gofundme https://t.co/8ThQiE2aky — Grumpy Old Broad Hot Takes (@starthrower68) November 20, 2021

Yeah, I'd try damage control now too. Thing is, you have already shown your true colors, and we won't forget. Piss off. And have a nice day 😉 https://t.co/6lz9P5beDd — 🪓ISB Hitman♠️ (@SsdHvn) November 20, 2021

Why don’t you believe in the presumption of innocence & the right to counsel? https://t.co/59EIJjOlGc — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) November 20, 2021

GoFundMe’s policy seems a bit selective:

I will never donate to any gofundme again. Never. https://t.co/iCEPdNZP6A pic.twitter.com/8GwQM83uxR — Virago Spirit (@Virago_Spirit) November 20, 2021

