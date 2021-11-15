From 2016 until recently, Rep. Adam Schiff spent countless hours accusing Donald Trump and others of colluding with Russia while citing the Steele dossier as clear evidence for that claim. Now that the dossier has imploded and led to some media backtracking, Rep. Schiff is hoping everybody forgot what he spent years pushing:

Sorry, Schiffty, but you’re not fooling anybody:

Trending

Schiff’s comments show that the California congressman thinks that maybe he should be prosecuted, and hey, we can’t disagree.

Schiff is utterly shameless.

***

Related:

Jeryl Bier finds compelling evidence that Adam Schiff’s latest Steele dossier narrative is BS (with some help from Schiff, of course)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHillary Clintonrep. adam schiffrussia collusionSteele dossier

Recommended Twitchy Video