From 2016 until recently, Rep. Adam Schiff spent countless hours accusing Donald Trump and others of colluding with Russia while citing the Steele dossier as clear evidence for that claim. Now that the dossier has imploded and led to some media backtracking, Rep. Schiff is hoping everybody forgot what he spent years pushing:

Schiff pushed allegations of Trump-Russia collusion for years and touted the dossier, reading multiple baseless claims from it into the congressional record. "Whoever lied to the FBI or lied to Christopher Steele should be prosecuted — and they are."https://t.co/XdQ6JLUBST — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 15, 2021

NEW: After spending the past two-plus years undermining/criticizing Durham’s now-special counsel investigation, Schiff was grilled on his role in promoting the Steele Dossier & boom is now saying actually he strongly supports his prosecution of Danchenko.https://t.co/pVwXDmYI5T — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 12, 2021

Sorry, Schiffty, but you’re not fooling anybody:

Some folks finally pretending to care about Steele dossier accountability is ridic. Dossier was always trash & was exposed as Clinton op in 2017, GOP blew holes in it in 2017/2018, Horowitz rubbled it in 2019, etc. Shouldn’t take a 2021 indictment to add some weak editor’s notes. — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 14, 2021

Schiff’s comments show that the California congressman thinks that maybe he should be prosecuted, and hey, we can’t disagree.

He's still downplaying his role in pushing these falsehoods and is misrepresenting just how central to the collusion narrative the dossier is/was. — James Kane (@jaskane) November 13, 2021

Similarly, Mr. Schiff, those that repeatedly lie to the American people should be prosecuted as well. Ummm…that would be you. — Ted G (@gajayhawk) November 15, 2021

He played an active role in spreading this BS he should be in jail too. — Sara (@Norcalpride) November 15, 2021

Classic politician. Lies until caught. Then attacks the people he lied for. — Into the Fray (@FourFsForYou) November 13, 2021

Schiff is utterly shameless.

***

