There’s been an epic amount of gaslighting coming from the Biden White House this year, and Ari Fleischer has summed up just a few examples in this tweet:

Biden said inflation was transitory, but it’s not. He said illegal immigration was seasonal, but it isn’t. He said paying money 2 illegal immigrants was garbage but it’s true. He said US wouldn’t leave Americans behind in Afghanistan but we did. Does he even know what’s going on? — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 11, 2021

That’s quite a track record so far from the Biden administration, and they haven’t even been in office for a year yet.

Great recap of our current presidents statements. Wtaf. How did we get so screwed up. https://t.co/aydOp7TeAW — Pjot (@pjotoole2013) November 11, 2021

All very true @AriFleischer well said. He also said he'd be a unifier…he hasn't. https://t.co/Wogz0Uf8u7 — Bob McMahon (@jrob840) November 11, 2021

Yea he does https://t.co/w88QD9lhVe — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 11, 2021

Or worst, does he know exactly what's going on? https://t.co/EBmuAv2zbL — Lewis Peace (@Lewpeace) November 11, 2021

There are reasons this administration has an updated slogan:

