Amid the Biden administration overseeing a disaster at the southern border, there have been reports of “secret flights” to Florida where illegal immigrants are being dropped off. Republicans want answers:

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that if Biden doesn’t strengthen border security the illegal immigrants in Florida might be sent a little closer to the president’s home:

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw suggested a second alternative:

Maybe they could be housed at Obama’s place.

The Recount seems troubled by Gov. DeSantis’ comments:

Well, it depends on what your definition of “playing politics” is:

Bingo!

