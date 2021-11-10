Amid the Biden administration overseeing a disaster at the southern border, there have been reports of “secret flights” to Florida where illegal immigrants are being dropped off. Republicans want answers:

Today, alongside several of my Florida congressional colleagues, I sent a letter to @POTUS requesting information on the tax dollars spent secretly resettling illegal immigrants in Florida. For the safety of our constituents and our state, we demand answers. pic.twitter.com/b5ipGrReie — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that if Biden doesn’t strengthen border security the illegal immigrants in Florida might be sent a little closer to the president’s home:

LOL! @RonDeSantisFL says he will send illegal immigrants to Delaware — Joe Biden’s home state. “If he’s not gonna support the border being secure, then he should be able to have everyone there.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/MvlPi6k0bi — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 10, 2021

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw suggested a second alternative:

Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard are the top 2 possibilities https://t.co/unzu9NPuUN — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 10, 2021

Maybe they could be housed at Obama’s place.

The Recount seems troubled by Gov. DeSantis’ comments:

As opposed to Biden using them as political pawns and sending illegal aliens into Florida on secret flights in the dead of night, without notice to any Florida official. https://t.co/p4O11y0TvW — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 10, 2021

Well, it depends on what your definition of “playing politics” is:

