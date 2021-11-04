When it comes to the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, the Trafalgar Group is the polling group that got the closest:
2021 VA Gov race Final Result
(R) Youngkin 50.7% (+2.3)
(D) McAuliffe 48.5%
VA Gov Most Accurate Pollsters
1. Trafalgar (R), Nov 1 Poll
Youngkin +2.3% . No error
2. Insider Advantage (R) Nov 1
Youngkin +2 (D+0.3 error)
3. @Peoples_Pundit Nov 1
Youngkin +3 (R+0.7 error) pic.twitter.com/oU1LOgSvS6
— InteractivePolls (@PollsandOdds) November 3, 2021
We were the only #Poll to show @PhilMurphyNJ in a close race with late deciders breaking against him.
As of this AM the race is still neck and neck – #Election2021 @trafalgar_group #1 #NJGov #Poll #NJpol https://t.co/oglxa9uvQj pic.twitter.com/Szcla59JFb
— The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) November 3, 2021
It’s been noticed that the same polling group also had bad news for the Biden White House:
The pollster who nailed the VA race down to the tenth of a percent also has Biden's approval at -19. https://t.co/CFpnppfvmp
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 4, 2021
Real Clear Politics has the Trafalgar number listed here.
I think the VA exit polls had Biden's approval at -13 in Virginia, which also makes -19 pretty realistic nationwide.
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 4, 2021
With numbers like that it’s kind of amazing that the McAuliffe campaign even wanted Biden and Harris to campaign for him in Virginia.
Biden approval at 19%. I believe that. https://t.co/YffeIoihMj
— jay abshier (@JayAbshier) November 4, 2021
@WHCOS is having a terrible day. https://t.co/HPd64C1Ey6
— The Lone Jen (@realCalamityJen) November 4, 2021
Ron Klain is retweeting delusional takes as therapy today.