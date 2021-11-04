When it comes to the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, the Trafalgar Group is the polling group that got the closest:

It’s been noticed that the same polling group also had bad news for the Biden White House:

Real Clear Politics has the Trafalgar number listed here.

With numbers like that it’s kind of amazing that the McAuliffe campaign even wanted Biden and Harris to campaign for him in Virginia.

Ron Klain is retweeting delusional takes as therapy today.

