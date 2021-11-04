When it comes to the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, the Trafalgar Group is the polling group that got the closest:

2021 VA Gov race Final Result

(R) Youngkin 50.7% (+2.3)

(D) McAuliffe 48.5% VA Gov Most Accurate Pollsters

1. Trafalgar (R), Nov 1 Poll

Youngkin +2.3% . No error

2. Insider Advantage (R) Nov 1

Youngkin +2 (D+0.3 error)

3. @Peoples_Pundit Nov 1

Youngkin +3 (R+0.7 error) pic.twitter.com/oU1LOgSvS6 — InteractivePolls (@PollsandOdds) November 3, 2021

We were the only #Poll to show @PhilMurphyNJ in a close race with late deciders breaking against him. As of this AM the race is still neck and neck – #Election2021 @trafalgar_group #1 #NJGov #Poll #NJpol https://t.co/oglxa9uvQj pic.twitter.com/Szcla59JFb — The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) November 3, 2021

It’s been noticed that the same polling group also had bad news for the Biden White House:

The pollster who nailed the VA race down to the tenth of a percent also has Biden's approval at -19. https://t.co/CFpnppfvmp — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 4, 2021

Real Clear Politics has the Trafalgar number listed here.

I think the VA exit polls had Biden's approval at -13 in Virginia, which also makes -19 pretty realistic nationwide. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 4, 2021

With numbers like that it’s kind of amazing that the McAuliffe campaign even wanted Biden and Harris to campaign for him in Virginia.

Biden approval at 19%. I believe that. https://t.co/YffeIoihMj — jay abshier (@JayAbshier) November 4, 2021

