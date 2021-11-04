This morning, Sen. Rand Paul let everybody know he’d be grilling Dr. Anthony Fauci today at a Senate hearing:

Be sure to tune into the HELP committee hearing this morning. I’ll be continuing my efforts to get the truth from Dr. Fauci! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 4, 2021

And, as expected, there were fireworks:

Rand Paul is questioning Fauci… pic.twitter.com/JO5GI4jgfq — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) November 4, 2021

Rand Paul grilling Fauci!🔥 — Sunny Days🇺🇸Deplorable Hoosier (@SmellyCat2Sunny) November 4, 2021

Fauci is again lying and obfuscating in a hearing with Rand Paul. He's using their interpretation and subsequent classification of the new definition of P30 (gain of function) as their justification for not being gain of function rather than what the definition actually says. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) November 4, 2021

"I think it's time that you resign" – Rand Paul to Fauci — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 4, 2021

The initial exchange ended this way:

Fauci: Sen. Paul is "egregiously incorrect in what he says." Paul: "History will figure that out on its own." — Jacob Gardenswartz (@gardenswartzj) November 4, 2021

Yes it will. And here’s the entire exchange between Sen. Paul and Dr. Fauci:

For some reason we get the impression that Fauci doesn’t want the whole story to come out.