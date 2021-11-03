The Democrats had a bad day in Tuesday’s elections, and Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending agenda is stalled. Add it all up and Sen. Mazie Hirono summed up the mood on the Left:

Trending

Aww, somebody get the senator a Snickers bar!

We don’t think the Democrats, including Hirono, liked what they saw last night.

In about a year the Democrats might have an even worse day. Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsSen. Mazie HironoVirginia