The Democrats had a bad day in Tuesday’s elections, and Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending agenda is stalled. Add it all up and Sen. Mazie Hirono summed up the mood on the Left:

Hirono, when reporters try to get her to stop and talk, says “the world is in flames” so what do we want to talk about? — Jordain Carney (@jordainc) November 3, 2021

Aww, somebody get the senator a Snickers bar!

🤣🤣🤣 Methinks they're not taking this well. — 🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 🍁🍂🦃🌻 (@Brooklyn__Girl) November 3, 2021

We don’t think the Democrats, including Hirono, liked what they saw last night.

Dems taking Tuesday's results well I see. https://t.co/CRIK0sFtDd — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) November 3, 2021

In about a year the Democrats might have an even worse day. Stay tuned.