President Biden delivered remarks about vaccines today and then took a few questions (miracles do happen). At one point a reporter’s phone rang, which was like an audio Rorschach test of sorts:

“If that’s Trump, tell him I’m busy,” Biden says after a reporter’s ring goes off — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 3, 2021

“Remember that we all have an obligation to accept the legitimacy of these elections,” Biden says at White House after Democratic losses in Nov. 2 elections. When a cell phone rings in crowd, Biden jokes: “If that's Trump tell him I'm busy.” pic.twitter.com/ulfCe5V8Cg — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 3, 2021

Joe Biden Jokes ‘Tell Trump I’m Busy’ as Phone Rings During News Conf pic.twitter.com/MAE0ePewjO — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) November 3, 2021

When Biden was in Virginia campaigning for Terry McAuliffe he mentioned Trump’s name in his speech well over 20 times, and obviously Trump’s still living rent-free in a certain place.

Living rent free — Big Truzz (@LionsDenBanshee) November 3, 2021

At least the former president is still present in the White House in his own way, thanks to Biden.

