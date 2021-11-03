President Biden delivered remarks about vaccines today and then took a few questions (miracles do happen). At one point a reporter’s phone rang, which was like an audio Rorschach test of sorts:

When Biden was in Virginia campaigning for Terry McAuliffe he mentioned Trump’s name in his speech well over 20 times, and obviously Trump’s still living rent-free in a certain place.

At least the former president is still present in the White House in his own way, thanks to Biden.

