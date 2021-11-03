While some on the Left are claiming that the Democrats lost in Virginia because they didn’t call Republicans racist enough, the Lincoln Project seems to believe this is the reason McAuliffe lost to Youngkin:

Lincoln Project says that one of the main reasons Youngkin won was that his opposition did not do enough to link him to Trump. Very bizarre takeaway. pic.twitter.com/NF3IpDmG3x — Jack Elbaum (@Jack_Elbaum) November 3, 2021

Now there’s a take!

Isn't that ALL they did? — Dave T "DVD King" (@daveTgeek) November 3, 2021

Yep. And it culminated with the backfired Charlottesville tiki torch stunt.

We can only hope resistance tweeters continue to give money to these morons and not to campaigns that can actually make a difference. https://t.co/5sDT8xi8hX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 3, 2021

That was literally the entire campaign — Nicky🇺🇸 (@NickyScatz) November 3, 2021

I think he's spot on and encourage liberals to give all their money to Lincoln Project. https://t.co/KX07vEZ7m9 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 3, 2021

That was literally all T-Mac talked about. Grifters https://t.co/dFhewUC4vn — Gerald Ford fan (@PresidentGerald) November 3, 2021

this is just beyond parody at this point https://t.co/FesSgLb2fx — Political Junkie. 📊🗳🗺 (@politicobsessed) November 3, 2021

And the LP is reportedly setting their sights on Republican J.D. Vance's Senate campaign in Ohio.