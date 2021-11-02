Decision Desk HQ has called the Virginia gubernatorial race for Republican Glenn Youngkin, which makes it a GOP sweep in that state. The New Jersey race for governor remains too close to call. Meanwhile, another vote is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and that has to do with pushes to “defund the police.” That referendum has been voted down:

Trending

All in all this night is looking like a complete rejection of leftist policies.

Bingo.

***

Related:

‘Oh my God’: CNN’s Jake Tapper stunned as John King shares details about what’s happening in Virginia

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Defund the policeMinneapolis