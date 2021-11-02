Decision Desk HQ has called the Virginia gubernatorial race for Republican Glenn Youngkin, which makes it a GOP sweep in that state. The New Jersey race for governor remains too close to call. Meanwhile, another vote is taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and that has to do with pushes to “defund the police.” That referendum has been voted down:

BREAKING: The effort to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety agency has failed. 57-43% no, with 94 percent in. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) November 3, 2021

AP: Minneapolis defund the police referendum *fails* in deep blue city. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 3, 2021

AP: Minneapolis voters reject replacing police department with new unit — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 3, 2021

All in all this night is looking like a complete rejection of leftist policies.

"Defund the police" is the stupidest among several very stupid mantras and programs the progressive woke faction of the Democrats has embraced. When will Democrats reject the yoke of wokism? — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) November 3, 2021

Are AOC and Ilhan Omar crying yet? Hope so. https://t.co/QdUkkd3gYo — Scarlett Katie (@45and46) November 3, 2021

Turns out living in unsafe and lawless neighborhoods doesn’t make for popular policy. https://t.co/0veEkO8c2U — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) November 3, 2021

There are sane individuals out there! https://t.co/Yc4kN9LoBn — Lauren Elizabeth (@Coast__Coast) November 3, 2021

Bc this is the dumbest idea ever https://t.co/BODTr12qsU — cnoproblems (@chrismo12365268) November 3, 2021

There’s the social media elections, and then there’s real life. https://t.co/lZJaHQ8Gxn — John Wilson (@JohnWilson) November 3, 2021

Bingo.

***

Related: