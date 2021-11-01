President Biden was spotted dozing off during a #COP26 event in Scotland today, and it’s too bad he didn’t take another snooze before he had a chance to apologize to the rest of the world for something Trump did:

Clearly Biden has succeeded in doing away with Trump’s “America First” policies.

The Republicans should make an ad out of this.

That’s the apparent intent. Biden learned how to do it from Obama.

The Daily Mail reported that hundreds of people took private jets to the conference to sound the alarm about the damage caused by burning fossil fuels.

