President Biden was spotted dozing off during a #COP26 event in Scotland today, and it’s too bad he didn’t take another snooze before he had a chance to apologize to the rest of the world for something Trump did:

BIDEN APOLOGY TOUR: “I do apologize for the fact that the United States, in the last administration, pulled out of the Paris accords.” pic.twitter.com/kwziQyG9KZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2021

Clearly Biden has succeeded in doing away with Trump’s “America First” policies.

"I'm sorry my predecessor, Donald Trump, refused to put U.S. taxpayers and consumers on the hook for the CCP's blatant environmental abuses. But not to worry–the cronies, suckers, and chumps are BACK, baybee! Sign us up!!" https://t.co/MBH8vLWSca — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) November 1, 2021

They make America look pathetic. https://t.co/zXpd9mTMaC — Persnickety (@Persnic94472583) November 1, 2021

The Republicans should make an ad out of this.

Biden apologizing to Europe while Americans are paying higher gas prices due to his policies is Republican campaign consultant gold. https://t.co/hI7lsiF6Ch — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 1, 2021

That’s the apparent intent. Biden learned how to do it from Obama.

And yet under the last administration, we still had lower carbon emissions than the countries who stayed in the Paris Climate Accords. https://t.co/uIrqDShoYq — Philip Hall (@Philip_Hall8) November 1, 2021

We should not participate in the Paris Agreement. Trump was right — President Elect Tron (@PresidentTron) November 1, 2021

Curious, is Kerry still taking a private jet to attend these conferences? @JohnKerry — Coffee and Coffee (@Coffeeandbeans1) November 1, 2021

The Daily Mail reported that hundreds of people took private jets to the conference to sound the alarm about the damage caused by burning fossil fuels.