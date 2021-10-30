At the beginning of last summer, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a “fundamental” change to policing in his city, along with a shift in funding away from the Police Bureau’s budget:

Today, Council will consider referring a ballot measure to fundamentally reimagine police accountability. The City Council has redirected millions of dollars from the Police Bureau’s budget, and is pressing forward with updates to bureau policies and training. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 29, 2020

Fast forward about 16 months and here’s how it’s going:

Public safety is one of my top priorities. @PortlandPolice is greatly understaffed, this we know. Chief Lovell and I have set a goal to hire 300 officers over the next 3 years. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 30, 2021

This will start with a proposal to City Council for a retire-rehire program so that we can get officers on the street that are trained and ready to fill shifts immediately. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 30, 2021

What a clown.

#sutpidtweetoftheday

When u and your people defund and label police as the enemy you reap your reward. 🤦🏻🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/zXfvFOVA0D — Chi13 (@Chicago3613) October 30, 2021

That feeling when you realize that #DefundThePolice was a dumb idea https://t.co/vildVlmQEY — 💚 Darth Kitteh (@eloracnasus) October 30, 2021

And if liberals had an attention span longer than 3 minutes they'd realize the irony. https://t.co/LYKGSsHkY7 — Black Identifying Male (@GangstuhPenguin) October 30, 2021

I thought he was going to defund the police? I can't keep up https://t.co/lxj89TIoNZ — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) October 30, 2021

Self-awareness is hard!