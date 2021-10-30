Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and his campaign have called plenty of outside help to Virginia, including Barack Obama and Pharrell Williams. VP Kamala Harris was also in the state to campaign for McAuliffe, and her attempt to fire up the crowd fizzled:

A lot of cringe here as Kamala Harris tries to tell the crowd to go vote tomorrow and the crowd is like "yea" pic.twitter.com/Tc5oFBZPts — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 29, 2021

Can you feel the excitement? Neither can we.

You can literally hear in her voice how desperate she is😂 #Youngkin🔴 https://t.co/sS4OFjaGDu — Antonio (@9AntonioC9) October 30, 2021

How can one human be so insufferable so annoying so painfully out of place in every single thing they are involved in? https://t.co/bnHtgF8pSV — Billy Graham (@N3PHIL1M) October 30, 2021

Harris also had this to say, again to one or two claps:

.@VP Kamala Harris on GOP: "Watch what's happening around this country. This is no joke. You think they don't think and aren't watching this around the country thinking 'if we can take Virginia, we can do this a lot of other places'. Don't let Virginia be an experiment." pic.twitter.com/hVA9Jboagx — The Hill (@thehill) October 30, 2021

McAuliffe also has taken the “don’t let Virginia turn into Texas” approach, and Harris might be helping, except not in the way she thinks:

Is Kamala moving even a single voter in Virginia? https://t.co/6YugWBPB6j — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 30, 2021

Yeah, to Youngkin — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) October 30, 2021

Harris and the Dems don’t seem very in tune with the mood of the nation.

Was that one whole clap she received.. smh — Erinyes (@Erinyes81) October 30, 2021

To call it a “smattering” of applause would be a huge overstatement.