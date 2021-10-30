Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and his campaign have called plenty of outside help to Virginia, including Barack Obama and Pharrell Williams. VP Kamala Harris was also in the state to campaign for McAuliffe, and her attempt to fire up the crowd fizzled:

Can you feel the excitement? Neither can we.

Trending

Harris also had this to say, again to one or two claps:

McAuliffe also has taken the “don’t let Virginia turn into Texas” approach, and Harris might be helping, except not in the way she thinks:

Harris and the Dems don’t seem very in tune with the mood of the nation.

To call it a “smattering” of applause would be a huge overstatement.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn YoungkinKamala HarrisTerry McAuliffe