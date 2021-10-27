In 2019, Joe Biden called on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign in the wake of the “black face” photos that surfaced:
There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2019
It looks like the Virginia governor has successfully completed his rehab, because at yesterday’s rally in Arlington, President Biden elevated Northam back to “pal” status:
Two years after labeling Ralph Northam a racist & calling on him to resign, Joe Biden calls him his “pal.” pic.twitter.com/hCrqodjZZs
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 27, 2021
Wow, that de-escalated quickly!
They have no gods before power and money.
— Off The Deep End (@GypsyGentry) October 27, 2021
I appreciate these two showing who they are.
— Michael Bruner (@MichaelBruner) October 27, 2021
Two yrs ago? In all honesty Uncle Grandpa #FJBiden doesn’t remember it. https://t.co/RPFX5966E0
— H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) October 27, 2021
Any way the wind blows.
***
