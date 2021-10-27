In 2019, Joe Biden called on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign in the wake of the “black face” photos that surfaced:

There is no place for racism in America. Governor Northam has lost all moral authority and should resign immediately, Justin Fairfax is the leader Virginia needs now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2019

It looks like the Virginia governor has successfully completed his rehab, because at yesterday’s rally in Arlington, President Biden elevated Northam back to “pal” status:

Two years after labeling Ralph Northam a racist & calling on him to resign, Joe Biden calls him his “pal.” pic.twitter.com/hCrqodjZZs — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 27, 2021

Wow, that de-escalated quickly!

They have no gods before power and money. — Off The Deep End (@GypsyGentry) October 27, 2021

I appreciate these two showing who they are. — Michael Bruner (@MichaelBruner) October 27, 2021

Two yrs ago? In all honesty Uncle Grandpa #FJBiden doesn’t remember it. https://t.co/RPFX5966E0 — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) October 27, 2021

Any way the wind blows.

***

