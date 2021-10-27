In 2019, Joe Biden called on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign in the wake of the “black face” photos that surfaced:

It looks like the Virginia governor has successfully completed his rehab, because at yesterday’s rally in Arlington, President Biden elevated Northam back to “pal” status:

Wow, that de-escalated quickly!

Any way the wind blows.

***

