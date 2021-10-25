President Biden spoke with some kids in a classroom today, and the most transparent president ever had a few things to say to the students about the art of dodging questions from reporters:

Hey, at least he’s being honest with the kids instead of trying to get them to believe $3.5 trillion costs “zero.”

Fact check: TRUE.

We’re often critical of President Biden but freely admit he’s very good at not answering questions.

