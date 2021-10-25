The Washington Examiner’s Byron York spotted even more proof that the Democrat criticism of many of their political opponents for not embracing the “science” on vaccines is 100 percent pure projection and political games:

The vaccine became safe, reliable, and America's top health priority on January 20, 2021.https://t.co/UYfa09Hemy — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 26, 2021

The video is from @RNCResearch:

Here’s 3 minutes of Democrats irresponsibly casting doubt about the vaccines last year.pic.twitter.com/xsPzWXDhVo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2021

Well isn’t that something!

But it was never about politics — Bob Grupp (@bobgrupp75) October 25, 2021

Oh, of course not. *Eye roll*

Democrats started the “vaccine hesitancy” campaign https://t.co/6LK5R34mVB — Don Redman (@DonRedman5) October 26, 2021

Those of you who are upset with the unvaccinated would do well to revisit these statements and explain to yourselves and others why nobody shown is responsible. https://t.co/jVfjo7JhHZ — lazlo toth (@lazlototh67) October 26, 2021

Every time the #Democrats complain about vaccine hesitancy – they have themselves to blame #vaccinehesitancy https://t.co/EWei9W9tFM — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) October 26, 2021