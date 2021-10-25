The Washington Examiner’s Byron York spotted even more proof that the Democrat criticism of many of their political opponents for not embracing the “science” on vaccines is 100 percent pure projection and political games:

The video is from @RNCResearch:

Trending

Well isn’t that something!

Oh, of course not. *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkcoronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenRNC Researchvaccine mandate