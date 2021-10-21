Current borough president of Brooklyn and the Democrat nominee for the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, has made a pitch for people who moved out of NYC to come back. Here’s how he went about that:

New York City councilmember Mark Levine agrees:

Originally wasn’t the Dem spin that people weren’t fleeing New York City for other states including Florida?

Saying the excitement is in NYC and not Florida in the hopes of luring people back to the Big Apple seems like a pretty desperate pitch.

It makes you wonder.

The rise in crime under Bill de Blasio has also helped New Yorkers avoid boredom.

