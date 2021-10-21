Current borough president of Brooklyn and the Democrat nominee for the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, has made a pitch for people who moved out of NYC to come back. Here’s how he went about that:

"You will be bored in Florida. You'll never be bored in New York." –@ericadamsfornyc on his pitch for people to move back to NYC — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) October 20, 2021

You heard it here first: "You're going to be bored in Florida, you'll never be bored in New York." #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

New York City councilmember Mark Levine agrees:

Originally wasn’t the Dem spin that people weren’t fleeing New York City for other states including Florida?

New York politicians: Everything is fine. No-one left when we shut down the city for a year. Also New York politicians: Please. We’re begging you to come back. https://t.co/ZSeV8Lu286 — Dave Maclean 🥃 (@GeordieStory) October 21, 2021

Saying the excitement is in NYC and not Florida in the hopes of luring people back to the Big Apple seems like a pretty desperate pitch.

Seriously has the guy ever been to Florida? https://t.co/SAaFwcfn0R — Jags won a Game Kent (@UCFKent) October 21, 2021

It makes you wonder.

I must say @ericadamsfornyc is correct. I moved to Fla 11 years ago and I really miss the excitement of major changes to the NYC public ed system every year. Having my kids in A-rated schools that don’t change procedures is 💤💤💤💤💤. https://t.co/zCZAJYQvjx — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 21, 2021

New York City can’t even provide basic services like regular trash collection https://t.co/cZmUo3UrmH — VK (@vjeannek) October 21, 2021

I love NYC. It was one of my favorite places on the planet. Not a NYC hater. But my business takes me there often. It’s a rotting dump and it sucks now. Hobos shooting up heroin and pissing right on the sidewalk. Whole town smells like weed. Need a vax passport to eat. No thanks. https://t.co/9KFtJmdNAV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 21, 2021

I live between Tampa & Orlando so that’s 4 professional sports teams, a ballet, several art museums, Disney, Universal and all that comes with both of those, a beach within an hour, rocket launches, a chain of lakes out my back door, 2 symphonies, any kind of cuisine imaginable https://t.co/pZGzUE75F6 — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) October 21, 2021

People say many things about Florida, but I don't think "boring" is one of them https://t.co/WEDgziVibE — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) October 21, 2021

Literal plague rats running wild in NYC streets does tend to put the kibosh on boredom. https://t.co/I2QzIAdSlV — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 21, 2021

The rise in crime under Bill de Blasio has also helped New Yorkers avoid boredom.