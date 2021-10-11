Hillary Clinton was on “The View” Monday and again said that those who cast doubt on the legitimacy of presidential elections in the U.S. are threats to the very fabric of democracy. It’s a “constitutional crisis”:

Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton says on @TheView that the U.S. is in the midst of a constitutional crisis. https://t.co/zk9Wnao0XC pic.twitter.com/kc3Ug0ytqn — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 11, 2021

Being Hillary Clinton means having zero need for self-awareness, and naturally nobody on the panel would dare call her out for this:

The last time she was on The View, she said this. https://t.co/kl5idAUpsZ pic.twitter.com/qAmf2BvfMi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 11, 2021

Casting doubt on election integrity is not a “threat to democracy” when a Democrat does it, apparently.

Funny how her doing that exact thing wasn't a "Constitutional Crisis" pic.twitter.com/CpQQbpogEi — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) October 11, 2021

If you want to know what Hillary Clinton’s doing just watch what she’s accusing others of.

She’s talking about 2016, right? — Mad Scientist (@Angry_PhD) October 11, 2021

Projection is Hillary’s thing.