Hillary Clinton was on “The View” Monday and again said that those who cast doubt on the legitimacy of presidential elections in the U.S. are threats to the very fabric of democracy. It’s a “constitutional crisis”:

Being Hillary Clinton means having zero need for self-awareness, and naturally nobody on the panel would dare call her out for this:

Trending

Casting doubt on election integrity is not a “threat to democracy” when a Democrat does it, apparently.

If you want to know what Hillary Clinton’s doing just watch what she’s accusing others of.

Projection is Hillary’s thing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHillary ClintonThe View