Yesterday Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared some info from a new Quinnipiac poll on President Biden’s job performance. Biden’s underwater in every category, but his highest disapproval comes on the subject of the border:

Biden has awful numbers for good reason, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson shared some reasons why:

The fact that it’s being done intentionally makes it even more maddening.

But “no mean tweets” or something.

