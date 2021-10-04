On Sunday, an NBC Sports reporter interviewed Brandon Brown, the winner of a NASCAR race at Talladega. Many in the crowd could be heard in the background chanting something that the reporter said was “let’s go Brandon.”

Clay Travis was among those wondering if the reporter knew what the chant really was:

Trending

Senator Ted Cruz is just curious:

LOL. We fully expect NBC to let this one go.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: F Joe BidenJoe BidenLet's Go BrandonnascarSen. Ted CruzTalladega