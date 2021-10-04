As the White House Twitter feed demonstrated again today, the Biden administration is still pushing their “several trillion dollars in spending actually costs ‘zero'” BS:

During today’s White House press conference, Fox News’ Peter Doocy tried to point out why it’s ridiculous to claim the $3.5 trillion plan costs “zero

In actuality, Psaki doesn’t want to hear any challenges to this administration’s claim that you’d have to be incredibly “dumbed down” to believe in the first place.

Amazing, isn’t it?

