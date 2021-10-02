President Biden has headed back to Delaware for the weekend, but before leaving he went to Capitol Hill to meet with House Democrats. That’s when we found out that Biden’s staff doesn’t only guard the president against questions from reporters, but from congressional members of his own party as well.

After the meeting, which was intended to get more Democrat members of the House on board with a $3.5 trillion bill the White House (along with Nancy Pelosi and others) claims costs “zero” dollars, Biden was asked why the president who promised unity can’t even unify his own party. That didn’t sit well, and earned Biden’s stock response of “c’mon, man!”

WATCH: After avoiding questions for 4 days, Joe Biden snaps at reporter who asked, “why has it been so challenging to unite the party?” pic.twitter.com/eSdyPmGmSv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021

There it is!

That’s Biden’s go-to response when it comes to dodging questions (that he rarely takes).

