Considering what’s happening with inflation, we supposed this was inevitable:

Buck up: Dollar Tree, the national chain of stores that promises everything for a buck, will begin introducing items on its shelves that will exceed $1. https://t.co/3SgjoWqihb #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) September 29, 2021

If most Democrats get their wish and spend an additional several trillion dollars the place will have to change its name to “Ten Dollar Tree.”

You know inflation is bad when the dollar store stops being a dollar. https://t.co/rkdw3VoAfG — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) September 29, 2021

Biden’s Dollar Tree — james (@USMC8675309) September 29, 2021

No mean tweets though.

All is well!