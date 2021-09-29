Considering what’s happening with inflation, we supposed this was inevitable:
Buck up: Dollar Tree, the national chain of stores that promises everything for a buck, will begin introducing items on its shelves that will exceed $1. https://t.co/3SgjoWqihb #odd
— AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) September 29, 2021
If most Democrats get their wish and spend an additional several trillion dollars the place will have to change its name to “Ten Dollar Tree.”
Joe Biden's America. https://t.co/SSdmqqu3dZ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2021
You know inflation is bad when the dollar store stops being a dollar. https://t.co/rkdw3VoAfG
— I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) September 29, 2021
Biden’s Dollar Tree
— james (@USMC8675309) September 29, 2021
No mean tweets though.
IT'S NOT INFLATION!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UuPt9w2h50
— David Deeble (@DavidDeeble) September 29, 2021
All is well!