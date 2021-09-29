This evening, Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin put out a statement that President Biden and Dem leadership (and lefty progressives) won’t like:

New @Sen_JoeManchin statement is BRUTALLY critical of reconciliation. Includes phrases like "definition of fiscal insanity," & not "reengineer the social and economic fabric of this nation or vengefully tax" — this doesn't read at ALL like someone who is remotely on board. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 29, 2021

MANCHIN Statement: "While I am hopeful that common ground can be found that would result in another historic investment in our nation, I cannot – and will not – support trillions in spending or an all or nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces." pic.twitter.com/mgDmoo5NLu — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 29, 2021

The Daily Beast’s Sam Brodey quoted Sen. Pramila Jayapal interpreting Manchin’s statement as calling President Biden “insane”:

Rep. Jayapal just said about this statement: “I assume he is saying that the president is insane, because this is the president’s agenda” https://t.co/hLw6jdzm4r — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) September 29, 2021

The next couple of days will be quite interesting. Pass the popcorn!