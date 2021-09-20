White House press secretary did so much spinning today that she should have handed out Dramamine to the WH press corps. Among things Psaki was asked about is if anybody will be held accountable for the botched drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan (spoiler: probably not).

Fox News’ Steve Doocy also asked Psaki about different vaccine requirements for people arriving to the U.S. by plane as opposed to what’s not required of those walking into the country illegally at the southern border. Does anybody buy this spin?

Jen Psaki again struggles to explain why migrants crossing the border don’t have to prove vaccination while foreign travelers to the U.S. do. “It’s not the same thing. … They’re not intending to stay here for an extended period of time.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 20, 2021

Oh, please!

Here’s video of the exchange:

DOOCY: "Is somebody asking the foreign nationals who are walking into Del Rio, Texas and setting up camps on this side of the border for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test?"@PressSec says "It's not the same thing" as people who fly into the country. pic.twitter.com/caHjaMgocy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 20, 2021

Those arriving at the southern border “are not planning on staying here a lengthy period of time”?

Doocy: are people crossing border asked for tests or proof of vaccination cards? Psaki: “they’re not planning on staying here a lengthy period of time.” Yup, they just traveled 2,000 miles, risked their lives so they could camp under a bridge for a week.pic.twitter.com/q4n4iGJuwB — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 20, 2021

Did they just want to have a quick cup of tea under the bridge and then head back south? That’s what Jen Psaki would like everybody to believe.

did Joe's invite to Haitians include a stipulation they can't stay here for an extended period of time? 🤡 https://t.co/rbewTfXn0K — 🍑 Peaches & Dawgs Y'all (@NewYearsDani) September 20, 2021

They hate all of us. https://t.co/0SLYI3IRXf — CincyDislikesSquashBugs (@cincitygirl) September 20, 2021

I know totally believe their is no common sense, no critical thought or rational anything in the heads of these people🙄 https://t.co/N88epKlL5R — Resa —Proud Army Veteran (@Resa72296131) September 20, 2021

And they also know their base will not require any logic and common sense.

They think we are stupid. https://t.co/Pmj0Rwm0wg — Cynthia Ford (@CynthiaFord6764) September 20, 2021

That’s abundantly clear.