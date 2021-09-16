President Biden’s address today on the economy and Covid-19 contained the usual whoppers. However, Biden reserved the harshest criticism for Republican governors and the rich who “aren’t paying their fair share.” Perhaps Biden should let the Dem-controlled Congress know that since they write the tax laws. Be that as it may, Biden also wants the rich to know he’s a capitalist just like they are, and he’s not interested in punishing anybody (pause for laughter):

BIDEN: "I'm not out to punish anyone. I'm a capitalist." pic.twitter.com/PPQtGK8Sh0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2021

First of all, “not out to punish anyone”? That’s a laugh. All Dems like Biden do is sit around trying to figure out ways to punish people who either don’t want anything to do with their agenda or have proven the Left’s approach doesn’t work.

And “I’m a capitalist”? Well, perhaps in a way:

Biden’s version of being a capitalist: 10% to the Big Guy. — My Patience Is Running Thin. (@fitzy924) September 16, 2021

Perhaps the president also has a small investment in Hunter’s budding art career as well.

Fact check? "I'm backing the Bernie Sanders agenda, and…." https://t.co/HiI6QSr95j — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 16, 2021

too far from being capitalist, he's simply a socialist. https://t.co/d2xIDomw4y — Ramon H (@Ramonstar95) September 16, 2021

Biden’s spent his life mooching off capitalists both politically and personally. Vampire drains as much as possible. https://t.co/6JaDRsXN8Z — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 16, 2021

Says lifetime government worker who wants to vastly expand government controls and expense. https://t.co/Z3zki5SCa7 — Paul Delmont (@DelmontPaulJ) September 16, 2021

Hmmm, does this mean all the congress leadership that became millionaires on the taxpayer dime are going to start paying “their fair share”? — Phil Park (@philly_thefool) September 16, 2021

As usual, Democrat politicians’ rules are intended to apply to you, not them.