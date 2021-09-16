Hillary Clinton’s doing her part to help the Democrats fight against needing to present an ID in order to prove you’re vaccinated because it’s totally racist. Oh wait, the Democrats are fine with that — it’s having to present an ID in order to vote that they consider racist and wrong. With that in mind, Clinton’s doing an online event opposing voter ID (as long as you “chip in $25 or more) and she’ll be joined by some guests:

News! The great @sallyqyates—who knows something about defending the Constitution—will join @lin_manuel, @tylerperry and me to talk about the urgent fight for voting rights. Don't wait to RSVP. https://t.co/MhPhPCsJEB pic.twitter.com/fZ0OxC4Lgl — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 15, 2021

Sally Yates, eh?

“defending the Constitution.” Shes one of the people who signed a fraudulent FISA warrant against Carter Page https://t.co/VwePvYOxgO — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 16, 2021

So it depends on what your definition of “defending the Constitution” is. We already know Hillary’s definition.

Does signing a fraudulent FISA warrant defend the constitution? — The Infrastructure Handle 🇺🇸 (@FiDiNYer) September 16, 2021

The same @SallyQYates that produced a FISA warrant with 17 errors? I’m sure she knows ALL about the Constitution https://t.co/BIotej7csc — Colton Polk (@ColtonPolk) September 16, 2021

Stupidest thing i read today. S Yates and her FISA escapades and widely known. All she knows about the Constitution is how to corrupt it! https://t.co/uin1DrosAD — Octothorp (@selvestekjetil) September 16, 2021

The great Sally Yates who signs false FISA warrants. — Brandon (@Catholicpreneur) September 16, 2021

Why, are there some fraudulent FISA warrants in need of signing? — Michael Thomas (@miketh12345) September 16, 2021

“Defending the Constitution,” Hillary-style!