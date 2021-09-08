Jen Psaki’s WH briefing today covered ground from a question about what President Biden considers a “foreign policy success” to discussion about a Texas woman looking to this administration for “Hail Mary” protection from the Texas abortion law.

Unfortunately a question about Dr. Fauci and gain of function research in Wuhan didn’t come up until Psaki started to leave the room, and she wasn’t about to stop and take this one:

Not surprisingly, Psaki just kept on walking… or maybe something closer to running.

