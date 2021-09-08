As many DC Dems continue to push for a multitrillion-dollar “infrastructure” bill or whatever they’re calling it on any given day, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still trying to sell everybody on the Green New Deal. According to AOC, the GND has solid bipartisan support:

Rep. @AOC: "The Green New Deal has popular support, even among Republicans and Independents." pic.twitter.com/G2JDv3XGpm — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2021

Is that so?

Big time.

Rick Wilson is the republican who she can count on for his support. https://t.co/7awqmDUHyd — Herodotus (@btmlineman) September 8, 2021

Really? Show all 3 of them to us. https://t.co/IHQeV6xGw4 — Brian (@Tater2Stock) September 8, 2021

She might be counting Bernie among the “independents,” so there’s one.