Much of the discussion lately has been on Biden’s tragically botched Afghanistan withdrawal, but there’s also the issue of another mess this administration created at the border. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York spotted a story that shows not only are Biden’s border policies disastrous, but that the Biden White House knows it:

Thrust of this NYT story is Biden's border policies have been so disastrous that White House aides were secretly relieved when SCOTUS ordered them to reinstate Trump's Remain In Mexico policy. https://t.co/xBtczSzbpN pic.twitter.com/e4i6ot6EJz — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 6, 2021

So it was Trump and the SCOTUS conservatives to Biden’s rescue? Perfect.

But there are no more mean tweets coming from the White House anymore. So… — Bill The (Lighthouse Emissary) Conquerer (@LearningBill) September 6, 2021

So we’ve got that goin’ for us.

This is emblematic of modern woke government by SJWs. Every one of them prefers to take no responsibility for concrete policy https://t.co/iqEDLSXaSw — Tail Risk Event Respecter⚫💊🦝🥀 (@thrashima) September 6, 2021

People knew Biden's policies would lead to a flood at the border in December, even before he took office. He and his staff were probably the only people on Earth who didn't figure it out. https://t.co/YAkbLqCrfJ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 6, 2021

When your staff is already starting to leak to the media about how bad a job you are doing in month 7, you have a real problem. This is supposed to be Biden's honeymoon https://t.co/wnbA1mFR0x — Jason (@LucyGotMad) September 6, 2021

Has a previous presidency ever turned into a total disaster in such a short amount of time?