The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin used to bill herself as the paper’s “conservative blogger,” but that label turned into a joke after Trump took office and Rubin started carrying water for the Democrats.

Matt Whitlock spotted how Trump caused Rubin’s rhetoric to change drastically on the issue of abortion in just a few years:

That was then:

And this is now:

Trump officially broke her.

Yeah, maybe it helps to never have had a belief system in the first place.


For example, on the question of “when does life begin?”

