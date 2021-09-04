The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin used to bill herself as the paper’s “conservative blogger,” but that label turned into a joke after Trump took office and Rubin started carrying water for the Democrats.

Matt Whitlock spotted how Trump caused Rubin’s rhetoric to change drastically on the issue of abortion in just a few years:

I get disliking certain candidates but how do you uproot and flip on your entire belief system like this? Does @JRubinBlogger have any “firmly held principles?” Or is everything just based on being opposite of Trump? pic.twitter.com/AvT9GW1s7m — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 4, 2021

That was then:

And this is now:

Trump officially broke her.

When you believe in nothing, you believe in anything. https://t.co/V0HBhZ0Aae — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 4, 2021

Yeah, maybe it helps to never have had a belief system in the first place.

She has a firmly held belief in cashing in on resistance $$. — Michael (@gamecocklaw) September 4, 2021



https://twitter.com/dlwjr6/status/1434239399261315077

Biden’s principles stand about the same. https://t.co/CYwGOjfKoS — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 4, 2021

For example, on the question of “when does life begin?”