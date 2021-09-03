Progressive journalist and MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter has written about what a tremendous success the Afghanistan withdrawal was:

Time to re-write the obsolete narrative of the evacuation of Kabul. 123,000 is a helluva lot of people. https://t.co/Kp2YMxOObs — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) September 3, 2021

White House chief of staff Ronald Klain sure appreciated the boost for his boss:

Obviously, I agree. But even if you don't, I hope you will at least pause to consider @jonathanalter's case here.https://t.co/hOcuripyCc — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) September 3, 2021

If you want a Klain mention or retweet, just amplify the preferred narrative and you’re in! And Klain’s tweet about Alter was so good that even that earned a Klain retweet of his own original tweet:

LOL.

This is like praising BP for their awesome job cleaning up the Deepwater Horizon spill. — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) September 3, 2021

I gotta say, President Klain has been a major disappointment — Nate Green (@NateGreen989) September 3, 2021

But Alter doesn’t want anybody to believe that Klain promoting his piece means that he’s just helping spread Biden White House propaganda:

Message to trolls: @WHCOS agreeing with a piece doesn't make it wrong. A group effort led to the evacuation of an astonishing 123,000 people in 17 days. That's a big number. https://t.co/Cnwdf0u1LO — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) September 3, 2021

We’re totally sure Klain’s retweet is just because the article is factual and in no way because the talking points fall in line with what the White House wants.