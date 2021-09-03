New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is nearing the end of his tenure running the city, and he’s now pondering his political future:

De Blasio on Friday confirmed he's exploring a future in public office, which appears to include a potential run for governor.https://t.co/yRIwm770Aa — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 3, 2021

Bill de Blasio hints that he's considering run for governor in 2022 https://t.co/AUROJULzJB pic.twitter.com/9L8AU4z7yB — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2021

From “Comrade Mayor” to “Comrade Governor”? Janice Dean just helped usher Andrew Cuomo out of office and doesn’t want anymore disappointment to deal with:

This can never ever happen. https://t.co/5wsQLzf59d — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 3, 2021

Fortunately, it’s highly unlikely that would ever happen.

Dear God. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 3, 2021

A “De Blasio for governor” campaign would probably go about as well as his “De Blasio for president” campaign did.

Bc Wilhelm had done such a bang up job in NYC😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/BQ37Bb7MuS — MBDogMom (@MBDogMom) September 3, 2021

DeBlasio can't handle a city, and his own daughter got arrested while she partook in a violent protest against him and the NYPD. But he wants to run for state governor. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/htXd7OELPG — Kelechi Onwuchekwa (@nyonwu) September 3, 2021

Uh no we’ve had enough — JPMA (@lokilokiloki) September 3, 2021

Can’t De Blasio just be happy with whatever job he gets as a CNN or MSNBC analyst after he’s out of office?