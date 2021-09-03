New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is nearing the end of his tenure running the city, and he’s now pondering his political future:

From “Comrade Mayor” to “Comrade Governor”? Janice Dean just helped usher Andrew Cuomo out of office and doesn’t want anymore disappointment to deal with:

Fortunately, it’s highly unlikely that would ever happen.

A “De Blasio for governor” campaign would probably go about as well as his “De Blasio for president” campaign did.

Can’t De Blasio just be happy with whatever job he gets as a CNN or MSNBC analyst after he’s out of office?

